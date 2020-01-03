Kaci Jones joined the KCTV5 News team on New Year's Eve 2019.
Kaci’s first TV job was in Midland/Odessa, Texas as a reporter. She routinely endured triple digit heat and dust storms.
After two years there, she moved to Rochester, New York -- one of the snowiest cities in the country.
Her most memorable work was tracking down an out of town slumlord that owned dozens of properties in the city and was not maintaining them. After Kaci found and exposed the man, city officials stepped in to help shift ownership to a legitimate property management company helping secure safe affordable housing for hundreds of tenants in Rochester. Kaci’s work prompted city council and the mayor to introduce a law that requires out of town landlords to have a point of contact in the county. Her work also led to the formation of a local tenant’s rights union that still exists today.
Kaci was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia and moved to Port Saint Lucie, Florida in middle school.
She is a proud graduate of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Kaci is so grateful to continue her purpose-driven career in the Kansas City metro area at KCTV5.
She is a Christian and enjoys spending time spreading love and kindness wherever she can.
Kaci loves to eat and cook. She’s a Southern girl that loves soul food, a little spice and kale, too.
You might catch her at a museum or sightseeing somewhere in the city.
Kaci hopes to jump right in and get involved in the Kansas City community.
Please reach out to her if she can ever help you or anyone else you know get results.
If you see her out and about say, “Hi!”
