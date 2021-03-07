Click here for updates on this story
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) -- A K-9 deputy from northern Michigan died last week after a battle with cancer.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff K-9 Cade died Friday after being diagnosed with cancer last year.
Cade was born in November 2015 and joined the sheriff's office in December 2016 and worked with Deputy Mike Gray.
He specialized in narcotics detection, tracking persons, criminal apprehension, and handler protection.
Rest in peace, Cade.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
