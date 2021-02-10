Click here for updates on this story
Mobile, Alabama (WALA) -- On Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 10:39 a.m., police saw a stolen vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road and initiated a traffic stop.
According to MPD, once officers flashed their lights and siren, the suspect sped off and a pursuit ensued.
The police chase ended eastbound on Springhill Avenue near Bishop Lane when the suspect crashed into a vehicle.
MPD states the driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
The suspect was a juvenile and was taken into custody.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.