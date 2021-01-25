Justice Department watchdog investigating possible attempt to overturn election results

The Justice Department's internal watchdog will investigate whether any department official sought to have the department overturn President Joe Biden's election win.
The office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz is launching "an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election," it announced Monday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
