Justice Department to sue Georgia over voting restrictions By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent Posted 1 hr ago The Justice Department plans to announce a lawsuit Friday against Georgia over new voting restrictions, according to people briefed on the matter. This story is breaking and will be updated.
