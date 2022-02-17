JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A jury has found a 28-year-old Kansas City man guilty of fatally shooting a teenager near 63rd and Paseo in the spring of 2019.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Tracy D. French was convicted of felony unlawful use of a weapon, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of armed criminal action.
French will be sentenced at a later time.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the area of 63rd and Paseo on April 5, 2019, after receiving a call about a shooting.
When they arrived, they found two 17-year-old victims. One was driving a vehicle and the other was in the passenger seat.
The passenger told police they'd just left Landing Mall when French started shooting at their car.
The driver was struck by gunfire and lost control of the vehicle. The passenger tried to control it, but they hit a building.
The shooting led to the death of 17-year-old Deontae Campbell.
Surveillance video showed French getting out of a vehicle and raising his hand as if he was pointing a gun. Then, the victims' vehicle can be seen crashing into the building.
French's DNA was found on a cellphone recovered at the crime scene.
In May, when police went to arrest him, he tried to run away.
