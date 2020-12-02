(CNN Español) — Elliot Page compartió el martes con sus seguidores que es transgénero y se identifica como no binario, un término utilizado para describir a una persona cuya identidad de género no es ni hombre ni mujer.
¿Qué es el género no binario, como se identifica Elliot Page?
El actor es reconocido por películas como «Juno», por la que fue nominado al Oscar, así como por su participación en la saga de X-Men.
Elliot Page protagonizó recientemente la serie «The Umbrella Academy» de Netflix.
Estas son cinco películas en las que aparece el actor, entonces todavía bajo el crédito de Ellen Page.
Hard Candy (2005)
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
Juno (2007)
Inception (2010)
Flatliners (2017)
