Judge temporarily blocks Biden's plan to halt deportations

A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the Biden administration's pause on deportations Tuesday, delivering a blow to one of the administration's first immigration actions.
The court order stems from a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging the 100-day pause on deportations, which took effect Friday. The complaint cited in part an agreement signed between the Department of Homeland Security and Texas in the waning days of the Trump presidency that required the department to consult the state before changing or modifying policies.
Judge Drew Tipton of the Southern District of Texas, however, said the temporary restraining order was appropriate under the Administrative Procedure Act. Tipton blocked the Biden administration from executing its deportation pause for 14 days.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
