A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday declared that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium on eviction for non-payment must be set aside.
The ruling from Judge Dabney Friedrich says the Public Health Service Act does not give CDC the legal authority to impose the moratorium, which was first issued last year amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The CDC referred an inquiry for comment to the Justice Department.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
