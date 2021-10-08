KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Those opposed to the release of a local man claiming he’s innocent in a triple murder that happened 43 years ago got a favorable ruling from a judge Friday afternoon.
The ruling gives the Missouri Attorney General’s lawyers more time to gather their own evidence in the controversial case. They oppose the Jackson County Prosecutor’s contention that new evidence shows Kevin Strickland is innocent.
Strickland has been in prison for more than 40 years. He’s now in his 60s.
He was convicted for a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City. He swears he’s innocent and the Jackson County Prosecutor says she agrees. The prosecutor’s conviction integrity unit reviewed the case and concluded Strickland was innocent, noting that the eyewitness who originally testified Strickland was there later recanted her testimony and that several gunmen admit Strickland was not there the night of the murder.
The arguments Friday revolved around whether the current hearings are a continuation of the decades old criminal case or a civil matter known legally as a post-conviction proceeding. The two types of cases have different rules for what’s known as discovery. The prosecutor’s team and Strickland’s made an argument for criminal, and the AG’s team argued it was civil.
Lawyers for the prosecutor and Strickland said Friday that they gave the AG’s lawyers their evidence in writing, which should be enough. But the AG’s lawyers argued they need time for the Kansas City Crime Lab to complete fresh fingerprint testing and depose various witness themselves, including someone in prison in Colorado.
“It’s either going to be the fingerprints or going to Colorado to take those depositions. And part of the difficulty is we only have so much power over the state of Colorado,” Greg Goodwin with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office explained when the judge asked why more time was needed.
“We really believe that if you can limit the discovery to the statements, we don’t need to find out fingerprint evidence,” Edward “Chip” Robertson with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office told the judge.
The judge presiding over Friday’s hearing is a new judge, a previously retired judge. That’s because Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt recently claimed that Jackson County judges are biased in Strickland’s favor. The Missouri Supreme Court then ruled an outside judge should hear the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.