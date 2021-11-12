KANSAS CITY, MO -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments Friday afternoon in the trial of a Kansas City police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the 2019 fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb.
Judge J. Dale Youngs will decide if Eric DeValkenaere is guilty or innocent of the charges he faces. Judge Youngs took the case under advisement Friday afternoon. He said he will deliberate while doing his best not to delay a decision.
During closing arguments, prosecutors told the judge he must find DeValkenaere guilty because he did not have permission or warrant to enter private property where he shot Lamb. Prosecutors argued a car chase Lamb was involved in had ended before the shooting.
“We fully endorse the idea, the legal ability, that officers have to use force in a deadly situation. When they're dropped in the middle of a chaotic situation, that's what that's for. They can use force when they have to make a split-second decision,” assistant prosecuting attorney Dion Sankar said. “No one, no one gets to improperly create the danger and then escape the consequences of that choice.”
DeValkenaere’s defense attorneys argued DeValkenaere must be found innocent because the officers had reasonable suspicion and a duty to investigate Lamb because he was chasing after another vehicle driven by a woman Lamb dated at speeds of 60-90 miles per hour. They maintain the chase put the woman and other drivers in danger. The defense team contends Lamb also pointed a gun at DeValkenaere’s partner Sgt. Troy Schwalm before Lamb was shot.
“They had reasonable suspicion to go on to that property. Mr. Lamb made all the decisions on December 3, 2019. Eric and Troy responded. He escalated the encounter. He chose to chase his girlfriend at speeds of 90 miles per hour. He chose to ignore Troy’s commands, of ‘get out of the truck. Stop the truck,’” defense attorney Dawn Parsons said. “He chose to point a gun at a fully marked police officer. Eric did what any reasonable officer would do. He shot Mr. Lamb to save Troy’s life and under the law he was justified.”
Prosecutors and supporters of Lamb have doubted that Lamb was holding gun and aiming it at an officer when he was shot and killed. The state contends Lamb had limited use of his left hand due an injury in 2015 and suggested the gun and ammunition may have been planted throughout the trial.
DeValkenaere’s defense team previously played Facebook videos in the courtroom that were shared by Lamb on social media. The videos showed Lamb using his left hand to do mechanic work on cars and lifting items at another job. Other videos played in court by the defense showed Lamb driving with a gun on his lap.
“He (DeValkenaere) doesn’t get self-defense because he was the initial aggressor. He doesn’t get self-defense because the person he was defending testified under oath that he didn’t even raise his gun until after the shots were fired,” Sankar said. “Nothing that Cameron Lamb did threatened Schwalm. He kept his gun down.”
“This is not a crime. It’s a tragedy. The state’s case is a series of unproven accusations, innuendos, and unreasonable inferences,” Parsons said. “This state’s case was never meant for a finder of fact. It was meant for a different audience for different reason. He had to shoot Mr. Lamb to save Troy’s life. Any officer … same outcome.”
Judge Youngs said he will make an announcement when he has reached a verdict to allow family members and attorneys time to come to the courthouse to hear the decision.
