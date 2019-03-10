KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Nearly a dozen candidates hoping to be Kansas City’s next mayor will be on April’s ballot, but only two will move on to June’s election.
Over the last two weeks, we’ve been profiling each of the candidates.
Jolie Justus is one of two women in the race this year and she said she wants to keep the city moving forward.
“I have been representing Kansas City both as a state senator and a councilperson for the last 13 years,” Justus said.
Before spending eight years in Jefferson City and her current time in the 4th district council seat, Justus said her start simply began with a concern in her KC neighborhood.
“I walked up to the neighborhood meeting and knocked on the door,” she said. “I told them my problem and they said, ‘Would you please run for board of the neighborhood association?’ and I said ‘sure.’”
Strong neighborhoods are something Justus said she will continue pushing for if elected mayor.
“We need to make sure we have a place where everybody can succeed,” she said.
Her focus narrows on three things.
“Creation of more housing,” she said. “We need to focus on preserving our existing stock and we need to focus on stability.”
Justus believes thriving neighborhoods lead to less crime, which she said is a top issue KC is facing right now.
“Long term, we have to address this like a public health crisis,” she said. “We have to make sure that we go out and identify the problems that are leading to the crime and helping eliminate those.”
In order to do this, she said there needs to be stronger collaboration.
“Part of the problem is the state and the federal government are not providing assistance at the level they should,” she said. “So, as a city, we need to pick up the pace.”
Justus knows working with the police department means working with the state, which is something she feels confident doing.
“Right now, I have an incredible relationship with the governor of the state of Missouri and the lieutenant governor because I served with both of them when I was in Jefferson City.”
Another challenging endeavor facing the next mayor of KC is the airport. It’s a project Justus has been personally involved in as the chair of the committee.
“This is the biggest public infrastructure project the city has ever had,” she said.
With a groundbreaking date set for March 25, Justus is confidant the project will be done the way it was promised from the beginning.
“There will never be a taxpayer penny spent on this,” she said.
For more information about Justus' campaign, click here.
