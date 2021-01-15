JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment wants to hear from people who are in phase two of Kansas’ vaccination plan.
That includes people 65 years of age and older, essential workers in “high contact” environments, and people who live and work in “licensed congregate settings”. People in this phase include teachers, grocery store workers, first responders, daycare workers, and people who live and work in jails and shelters.
A short survey will make sure you’re eligible to be in a phase two. Then, JCDHE will contact you when it’s your turn to get vaccinated and give you instructions to make an appointment.
A link to the survey can be found with this story.
