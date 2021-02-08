OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --
The Johnson County Health Dept. said it will reach out to 3,800 people whose second doses are due for appointments next week, Monday.
As for the 80 years and up population, the majority of the people it contacts this week and next will be vaccinated at clinics next week on Wednesday and Thursday.
For the 65 plus population - Johnson County Hospital systems – Advent Health, Menorah, Overland Park Regional, Olathe Health, Ku-Med, St. Luke’s Hospital are beginning vaccinations.
