John Warner, longtime US senator from Virginia, dies at 94.

Former Sen. John Warner, who represented Virginia in the US Senate for three decades, has died, a former staff member told CNN. He was 94.
Warner died peacefully on Tuesday evening of heart failure, surrounded by his wife Jeanne Warner and other family members, the former staff member said.
Warner served in the US Navy during World War II and the Marines during the Korean War. He later served as secretary of the Navy and as a Republican US senator from 1979 through 2009.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
