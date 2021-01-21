JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- If you are a Johnson or Douglas County driver who uses K-7 and K-10, the ramp you typically take could be shut down for bridge repairs on Thursday, 1/21/2021.
From 9 a.m. to noon, expect the following closures: eastbound K-10 ramp to northbound K-7 and southbound K-7 ramp to eastbound K-10.
Some good East to West detours would be Prairie Star Parkway to the north of the intersection and College Boulevard just south of where K-7 and K-10 meet, between the Douglas and Johnson County lines.
Work is expected to be completed the same day, Thursday.
