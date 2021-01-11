JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- There will be alternating lane closures for pothole patching in Johnson County, January 11 to January 13.
Work will occur I-35 North and South, I-435 to Cambridge Circle.
You can find more details at www.kandrive.org.
Authorities urge drivers to be alert obey warning signs when you drive through a work zone.
