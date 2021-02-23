JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Expect some road closures as crews in Johnson County make pothole repairs in February.
There will be mobile lane closures for pothole work on 435 North and South, Midland Drive to the Kansas River, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from February 22 to Friday, February 26.
Expect lane closures on I-35 North and South, 151st St. to 167th St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., February 22 to Thursday, February 25.
For more information and updates on schedule changes, visit www.kandrive.org.
