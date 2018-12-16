MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Johnson County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Mission.
Sunday evening, Johnson County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 6000 block of 51st street at FoxRidge.
Officials say that one person has been reported as not breathing.
This is a developing story, stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.