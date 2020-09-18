Join the Team
We’re one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in the world, with a mission to help our customers operate in the most efficient ways possible. We do this by providing cutting-edge supply chain solutions to over 50,000 companies, including many of the world's most successful brands.
Our work is important, competitive and satisfying. We're looking for talented individuals at all levels who can deliver the caliber of service our customers require. If you're ready to give us your best, let's talk. We'd like to invest in you.
Now Hiring in KC!
Drivers: https://jobs.xpo.com/US/job/Kansas-City-Truck-Driver-Home-Daily-KS-66115/656308000/
Dockworkers: https://jobs.xpo.com/US/job/Kansas-City-Dockworker-%28Full-Time%29-KS-66115/669300700/
Click here to learn more about XPO Logistics: https://www.xpo.com/about-us/
To apply, go to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.