Williams Food Logo

Job Fair!

Two opportunities!

Wednesday, September 23, 9am – 7pm

Thursday, September 24, 9am – 8pm

13301 W 95th

Lenexa, KS 66215

 

Now Hiring for 2nd & 3rd Shifts

 

Packers

Starting at $14 per hour

 

Experienced Machine Operators

Starting at $16 per hour

 

Warehouse Positions

Starting at $17 per hour

 

Maintenance Technicians

Pay depends on experience

 

Great benefits and 401k

$.60 Night Shift Differential

***Must be flexible for overtime and weekends***

401k company match; Medical, Dental and Vision insurance;

Company-paid life; Tuition reimbursement; Paid vacation & company holidays

 

E-Verify participating employer; AA/EEO/drug-free employer

PPE will be provided, temperature checks, and social distancing will be enforced

 

For information on these positions and more, visit https://tinyurl.com/Lenexajobfair

Williams Food Map

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.