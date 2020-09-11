Job Fair!
Two opportunities!
Wednesday, September 23, 9am – 7pm
Thursday, September 24, 9am – 8pm
13301 W 95th
Lenexa, KS 66215
Now Hiring for 2nd & 3rd Shifts
Packers
Starting at $14 per hour
Experienced Machine Operators
Starting at $16 per hour
Warehouse Positions
Starting at $17 per hour
Maintenance Technicians
Pay depends on experience
Great benefits and 401k
$.60 Night Shift Differential
***Must be flexible for overtime and weekends***
401k company match; Medical, Dental and Vision insurance;
Company-paid life; Tuition reimbursement; Paid vacation & company holidays
E-Verify participating employer; AA/EEO/drug-free employer
PPE will be provided, temperature checks, and social distancing will be enforced
For information on these positions and more, visit https://tinyurl.com/Lenexajobfair
