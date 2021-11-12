Fall into a new career with established career paths! Wendy’s is opening a new location in Eudora, Kansas and looking for Assistant Managers, Shift Managers, and Crew Members.
Crew Members - $12-$14 per hour
Shift Managers $15-$17
Assistant Managers $18-$20
Don't live in Eudora?! Wendy's is hiring at all Kansas City Metro area locations as well.
Text NUGGS to 242424 or visit www.legacywendys.com to apply today.
At Wendy's - We Got You!
