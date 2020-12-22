WEBCO Manufacturing, Inc. is an employee-owned company and a proven supplier offering outstanding quality and delivery performance in the custom, production and industrial fabrication industry.
Over the past four decades, our customers have included major companies in aviation ground support, construction equipment, industrial cooling equipment, mining, structural products, and trucking.
WEBCO has achieved some of the highest accreditation in the industry, including ISO 9001:2015 registration. By maintaining such high standards, we’re better able to successfully manage a robust system that leads to the best parts production methods.
Join Our Team of Skilled Professionals!
Currently Taking Applications for:
(1) Shipping Department Picker/Packer (Compensation Dependent on Experience (DOE)/Qualifications)
(1) Powder Coating Supervisor (Compensation Dependent On Experience (DOE)/Qualifications)
(1) Paint/Powder Coating Inspector (Compensation DOE/Qualifications)
(4) Liquid paint/powder coaters (Compensation DOE/Qualifications)
Welder/Welding Apprentice (Compensation DOE/Qualifications)
To apply, go to:
