WASTE MANAGEMENT IS NOW HIRING:
2nd and 3rd shift Heavy Truck Mechanics in Kansas City!
Tired of just doing preventative maintenance or working only on engines? Are you ready to take the next step and work on equipment that requires a high level of skill - hydraulics, electrical, diagnostics - using modern maintenance practices and technologies? Are you looking for that right opportunity which will allow you to use and be rewarded for your skills and ability, and provide opportunity for growth? Our Mechanics are trained to provide superior maintenance on both diesel equipment and, at some locations, on our growing fleet of CNG trucks. We care about our Mechanic’s safety and show it by demanding solid safety practices of all our Mechanics and managers.
Reasons to Join the WM Fleet Family:
- $ 5,000 Sign On Bonus (internal employees not eligible for new hire bonus)
- Make up to an additional $5.50/hr by achieving paid for ASE certifications!
- Exceptional benefits (each eligible employee receives a competitive total compensation package including Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and Short-Term Disability, Stock Purchase Plan, Company match on 401K, Paid Vacation, Holidays, and Personal Days, (benefits vary by site)
- State of the art technical training (in house & with top fleet vendors)
- $200 tool allowance each quarter, company paid uniforms, PPE & boot allowance
- Nationwide growth opportunity and assured growth path: Technician – Sr. Technician – Lead Technician – Supervisor – Fleet Manager
Check us out TODAY and bring your technical expertise home!
Click here to learn more and apply:
https://careers.wm.com/jobs/heavy-truck-mechanic-5000-sign-on-bonus-10293
To learn more about how we hire and what to expect, visit:
