Walmart Distribution Center - Ottawa

Grow and Go!

At Walmart, you’ll find seemingly endless opportunities for growth.  This is that place with great pay, steady hours and benefits that make a real difference.  Find the security you need to focus on the things you love.

Walmart Distribution Center - Ottawa (1).jpg

Feel Welcome!

We may be the largest retailer in the world, but in each DC community, we celebrate uniqueness – in ideas and each other.  Join a team where you can bring your whole self to work, every day. 

Walmart Distribution Center - Ottawa (2).jpg

$19.45 to $25.90 hourly, NO EXPERIENCE

Learn more about all our current openings and apply at

www.wmtcareers.com/KS

Walmart Distribution Center - Ottawa (3).jpg

 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.