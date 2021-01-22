Drive for Dollars in Kansas City!
Waldo DriveAway is hiring individuals to drive vehicles to and from auto auctions to dealerships.
Full or part time flexible schedules from 2 days per week to 5 days per week.
Monday through Friday schedules available.
Must have valid driver’s license.
Great opportunity for retirees, adult students or anyone looking for a flexible daytime job.
No experience necessary.
Apply online here: https://app.hellosign.com/s/FsYjfjuL.
You may also call:
816-882-4452
