Celebrating 130 years of unprecedented home health and hospice care to the Kansas City and outlying communities, our mission is simple: to bring exceptional health care into the homes of everyone we serve. VNA currently has a variety of home health and hospice positions available:
- Hospice Clinical Manager, $10k Sign On Bonus
- Hospice and Home Health RN Case Managers $3K-$5K Sign On Bonus
- Hospice and Home Health Aides $3K Sign On Bonus
- Home Health LPNs $3K Sign On Bonus
- Other Field Staff opportunities
- Fabulous Compensation Packages & Benefits!
- For more information, please call Terri at 816-627-6519
Apply at https://vnakc.applicantpro.com/jobs/
