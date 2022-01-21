We are currently seeking a Transit Operator!
BRIEF JOB DESCRIPTION: Responsible for transporting individuals in a safe and efficient manner throughout the community. Transit programs include: Fixed Route transit, ADA and Senior Paratransit and transportation for several Aging services, including Meals on Wheels. Must be able to work well with the general public, maintain records, have good communication and writing skills, work different shifts and overtime, including holidays and/or weekends.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma or GED required. Must possess a valid Kansas Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) permit, license preferred, with passenger endorsement and DOT Certification preferred; or the ability to obtain required endorsement and CDL license immediately upon hire; be 21 years of age and good driving record for the past three (3) years. Must possess proof of current liability insurance in at least the minimum amount required by Kansas law. This position typically requires driving, sitting, bending, balancing, stooping, kneeling, crouching, reaching, standing, walking, pushing, pulling, lifting, talking, hearing, seeing, and repetitive motion and may require long periods of sitting while driving. May require walking and standing for long periods of time. May require very heavy work, exerting in excess of 100 pounds of force occasionally, and/or in excess of 50 pounds of force frequently, and/or in excess of 20 pounds of force constantly to move objects. Must pass Motor Vehicle Check and Background Check.
For more information, and to apply visit: https://www.wycokck.org/TransitOperator
Please visit www.wycokck.org/jobs for application instructions and a complete listing of all Unified Government job openings.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas is an Equal Opportunity Employer and values diversity in its workforce.
