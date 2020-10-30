Be part of something more.
Welcome to UMB. We’re looking for passionate individuals to help build a better experience for our customers and to do good things in the community. At UMB, you can expect more from your career.
Now hiring Consumer Services Specialists for our Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Call Center.
https://umb-3.wistia.com/medias/0kbyc25j0e
What You'll Do
Deliver the Unparalleled Customer Experience and build relationships with UMB customers through the handling of inbound service center calls. Interact with customers over the phone by accessing multiple systems in order to answer a variety bank related questions, provide information, resolve problems and cross-sell appropriate products. Able to continue learning and maintaining skills through classroom training, self-paced online learning and the review of regular department communications. Performance will be measured based on call quality, talk time, cross-sale success rate and demonstration of target competencies with monthly incentive opportunity. Other duties as assigned.
Who You Are
-High School Diploma or equivalent
-Proficient in the English language
-1-2 years customer service or similar work experience
Preferred Requirements
-College coursework a plus
-Demonstrated ability to cross-sell products to existing customers
In this Role, You will Need
-Knowledge of basic banking products including checking, debit and credit card accounts
-Ability to interact with and manage multiple computer systems to access client information
-Basic understanding of privacy regulations and the need to authenticate customers prior to discussing account information.
-Demonstrates the ability to learn and pass assessments/training certificates
-Demonstrates pleasant phone and interaction skills with customers
Location
777 NW Blue Parkway
Lee's Summit, MO
Full Time
Monday-Friday: 11:30am-8pm; Sat 8am-5pm
At UMB
We strive to deliver the unparalleled customer experience, and show customers they can count on more from UMB. The same is true for our associates. You can count on more benefits, more training, more support, and more opportunity!
What you'll get:
Unique Benefit Programs : We offer a great benefits package including several unique programs like an incentive-based wellness program, parental leave, adoption assistance and health care for you, your spouse or domestic partner, your dependents and even your pets!!
Professional Development: We provide our associates with the tools they need to support their career goals - including training, tuition reimbursement and career guidance.
Community Involvement: Giving back is a big part of who we are! We support several great causes throughout the UMB footprint. We even offer Volunteer Time Off, which allows associates to dedicate 16 hours a year to a worthy cause of their choice.
Culture of Diversity and Inclusion: We are committed to building a strong UMB by hiring talented, high-performing associates with diverse backgrounds. Maybe you simply want to work at a company where you have a voice and an opportunity to share your unique ideas.
To apply for this position, visit https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=25683&siteid=5319#jobDetails=1551436_5319
Please visit us at careers.umb.com to view a list of all available opportunities. UMB is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Principals only. No 3rd parties or agencies, please.
