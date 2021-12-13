Tyson Foods Posted 2 hrs ago Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Apply online: https://www.tysonfoods.com/careers Search Olathe Distribution Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories After game, "Wheels on the Bus" played at Arrowhead as Raiders leave field Nick Sloan Updated 21 hrs ago KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Following last season's Las Vegas Raiders win at Arrowhead Stadium, the Raiders team bus made a victory lap around the stadium following the win. Former Greenwood police chief speaks after sentencing for assaulting man who tried to drown baby Emily Rittman Updated Dec 8, 2021 A former Greenwood, Missouri police chief is speaking publicly after he was sentenced for beating a man who had tried to drown his infant daughter in a pond in 2018. Major crash on I-35 began after driver stopped so he could vomit onto the road, police say Shain Bergan Updated Dec 10, 2021 A major crash overnight in Kansas City that injured three people began when a driver stopped his vehicle in a lane of traffic in order to vomit on the interstate, police say. A partial skull bone and dozens of skeletal remains found in missing student's car found in creek after almost 46 years By David Williams, CNN Updated Dec 11, 2021 Investigators picking through Kyle Clinkscales' rusted 1974 Ford Pinto have recovered a partial skull bone, dozens of human remains and personal items believed to belong to the college student, who's been missing for almost 46 years, authorities announced on Thursday. Tech N9ne to bang the drum before Chiefs-Raiders game on Sunday Nick Sloan Updated Dec 9, 2021 KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The artist behind "Red Kingdom" will return to Chiefs Kingdom on Sunday afternoon. Child killed during severe weather outbreak in southeastern Missouri Nick Sloan Updated Dec 11, 2021 A young child was killed in Friday night's severe weather outbreak in southeastern Missouri, according to Gov. Mike Parson's office.
