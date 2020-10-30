Awesomeness Wanted!
Looking for more than just a job? Want to work for a company that cares about its employees, has an awesome company culture and provides unique on-site benefits? Then begin your next adventure with TVH!
TVH is known to its customers as the worldwide leading supplier of quality parts for the material handling and industrial equipment industries. To its employees, TVH is known as one of the best places work with an awesome company culture that is second-to-none. We want you to join our team!
TVH is currently hiring for a variety of warehouse positions and shifts including:
Packager
Assistant Warehouse Manager
Checker
Receiving Clerk
Order Filler
and more
TVH is a leading employer in Olathe and offers competitive salaries as well as a full range of benefits that include 100% 401K match, flexible spending account, tuition reimbursement, a paid volunteer day off, employee focused work environment as well as an on-site health clinic, child care facility, restaurant and fitness center, and more.
Click here to get a complete list of open positions and to apply today.
EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.