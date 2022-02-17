TransForce logo

TRANSFORCE IS THE LEADER IS DRIVER LEASING & LOGISTICS IN THE KANSAS CITY AREA.

LOCAL HOME DAILY AVAILABLE AS WELL AS REGIONAL & OTR

WE HAVE DAYS AND NIGHTS AVAILABLE FOR FULL TIME AND PART TIME DRIVERS

WEEKLY PAY WITH HEALTH, DENTAL, & VISION BENEFITS AFTER YOUR FIRST 60 DAYS

FOR MORE INFORMATION, OR TO APPLY, CALL 816-231-0403 OR GO TO WWW.TRANSFORCE.COM

DOWNLOAD OUR APP WITH THE BELOW QR CODES TO SEE JOBS AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA TODAY

