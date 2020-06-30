Over the past several months, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Mission - to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer - has never been more front and center. Our Lenexa team has been a key player in the COVID-19 fight. By working around the clock, the Lenexa site increased output of a COVID-19 test media to over 1 million a week (with a new goal of producing more than 8 million a week) to meet the growing demand.
The Lenexa site's growth is bringing 300 new full-time jobs to the local community, which include:
- comprehensive health benefits
- milestone bonuses, reward & recognition programs
- new hourly wages ($16/hr - $17/hr depending on role)
- schedule flexibility & shift options
- careers with growth potential
If you are looking for a meaningful career that has schedule flexibility, team-oriented culture, rewards & recognition programs and career development opportunities, explore our Lenexa openings.
Featured Roles:
- Packaging Associate – Night Shift
- Packaging Associate – Day Shift
- Production Associate – Night Shift
- Production Associate – Day Shift
Learn more about our expanding Lenexa site here.
To view all Lenexa roles click here.
