University Police Officer
Summary
This position is a fully commissioned law enforcement officer for the State of Kansas. This position is
responsible for providing law enforcement, public safety and service to the University of Kansas Medical Center and surrounding communities. This position is expected to provide a full range of protective services that will support the University's mission of an environment conducive for education, health care, research and employment.
Required Qualifications
As per State specifications. Graduation from high school or GED equivalent. Must be able to fulfill
requirements of an approved Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Must possess a valid, unrestricted driver's license (corrective lenses acceptable). Requires use of firearms; therefore to be eligible, candidates cannot have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor domestic violence crime per 18 U.S.C. 992(g)(8)(9). Must be eligible to attend a basic law enforcement training program acceptable to KLETC or already be certified as a law enforcement officer. Candidates must take and pass a drug screen test as mandated by the State.
Per KSA, candidates must submit and successfully complete a background investigation, medical and psychological examinations, and a physical fitness assessment.
Preferred
Two (2) years experience in general law enforcement or two (2) years education in criminology at the college level. Knowledge of principles, practices and procedures of law enforcement.
Responsibilities
This position is a fully commissioned law enforcement officer for the State of Kansas. This position is responsible for providing law enforcement, public safety and service to the University of Kansas Medical Center and surrounding communities. This position is expected to provide a full range of protective services in that will support the University's mission of an environment conducive to education, health care, research and employment. The employee in this position will rotate among day, evening and night tours of duty and may be required to rotate among various assignments at the discretion of the Police Operations Captain, Assistant Director or the Director of the department.
Professional Policing
Law Enforcement Operations
Responds to all reporting of incidents, problems, requests for assistance and issues throughout the University and surrounding community; and manages incidents and crisis situations (e.g. emergency alarms, evacuations, bomb threats, etc). Participates in crowd control. Transports prisoners and suspects. Performs patrol duties including foot, bicycle and motorized vehicles and police service duties. Investigates felony and misdemeanor offenses and suspicious activities. Participates in special operations. Operates police operations equipment including motor vehicles, two-way radios, pagers, bicycles, firearms, cameras and other equipment in a safe and prudent manner. Remains abreast of applicable Federal, State, and local laws, statutes and regulations.
Investigation and Arrests Procedures
Conducts criminal and non-criminal investigations. Collects and disseminates intelligence information. Identifies, protects and processes crime scenes. Collects, marks, photographs and secures evidence and contraband. Operates audio and video recording equipment. Identifies drug substances and offenders.
Tactical and Legal use of Techniques and Tools
Utilizes safety measures during suspect contact. Executes custodial arrests of suspects. Ensures that no person's civil rights are violated. Searches, detains and conducts field interviews of suspects or suspicious persons. Determines when to use force, type of force to use, up to and including deadly force. Employs unarmed and intermediate weapons for self-defense and active counter measures. Applies necessary restraints and controls to uncooperative subjects. Applies necessary physical, soft and hard restraints to patients. Facilitates cooperation between patients, emotionally disturbed persons (EDP), psychiatric patients and staff. Searches buildings, vehicles and/or locations as legally allowed/justified. Photographs and fingerprints prisoners and suspects.
Traffic Enforcement
Provides traffic enforcement through the use of motorized vehicles. Enforces speed laws using traffic monitoring devices. Executes arrests, issues citations, enforces warrants, delivers warnings to traffic violators. Identifies persons driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or any other controlled substance. Testifies in criminal, traffic and civil courts. Presents cases to City and County prosecutors. Determines the proper and amount of interaction necessary with defense counsel. Initiates arrests resulting from traffic stops and related matters. Investigates injury and non-injury traffic collisions. Performs traffic control duties. Responds to, secures and provides traffic control at accidents, crimes scenes and disaster sites.
Public Safety and Protective Services
Participates in special operations that may involve other local, State or Federal agencies. Performs escorts/guards money, dignitaries, persons, controlled and dangerous substances. Provides courtesy vehicle lockout and stranded motorist services. Secures and unlocks doors. Detects and reports violations of University rules and regulations. Detects and reports public safety hazards. Coordinates with Security Services, Parking and Landscape Services, Facilities Operations, public utilities, City police and fire departments in matters of public safety. Responds to fire and hazardous materials incidents. Administers CPR. Oversees/carries out evacuations. Manages and controls spectators at athletic and special events.
Community Service
Remains highly visible to and acquainted with members of the University and Rosedale communities as well as area merchants. Works with medical and mental health professionals to safeguard patients and property. Employs interpersonal communication skills to resolve conflicts. Actively supports the Community Policing program, officers and philosophy. Engages in activities that will build an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust between the University and Rosedale communities, surrounding merchants and the University Police department. Addresses the problems of crime, fear of crime, social disorder and physical disorder. Identifies and prioritizes problems. Meets and strives to exceed customer needs. Reports any community problems to Community Policing officers when appropriate and necessary. Works with the community to prevent and/or resolve problems and enhance the quality of life. Networks with other agencies and departments.
Administrative
Maintains control and accountability of keys, uniforms and department equipment. Operates and performs some preventive maintenance for motor vehicles, bicycles, radios and firearms. Reports or repairs inoperative/defective equipment. Reports all service and maintenance concerns/needs of motorized vehicles to Fleet Vehicle Manager.
Effective Communication and Reporting
Operates a two-way radio equipment in accordance with FCC regulations and departmental policy. Writes and submits clear, concise, legible and timely reports. Completes reports and forms. Utilizes computer terminal and software packages (i. e. ARMS, GroupWise, etc.) to prepare reports, prepare additional information, receive information, convey information. Conveys all necessary information to supervisors and/or fellow officers in an effort to keep them abreast of problems and/or concerns which may have surfaced during their absence. Remains constantly abreast and knowledgeable of current Federal and State statutes that pertain to law enforcement. Maintains appropriate documentation for presentation when necessary.
Training
Receives and participates in a minimum of 40 hours of training annually.
Demonstrates proficiency with firearms quarterly.
Successfully completes defensive tactics and arrest procedures training.
Participates and performs satisfactorily in the department's Wellness program.
The above actions may be reviewed daily by the first line supervisor or higher. Actions are reviewed for legal compliance with applicable laws and statutes, situational outcomes that correlate and support the department's Vision, Mission, Core Values and the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.
Other Mental/Cognitive Requirements
Essential Mental and Psychological Job Functions
Ability to learn, understand, and apply:
Department rules and regulations and standard operating procedures.
Municipal, state, and federal laws and regulations.
Ability to communicate verbally in a quick and clear manner.
Ability to produce written documents that are clear and concise.
Ability to organize facts in an investigation and provide accurate testimony under stress.
Ability to tolerate the usual stress of law enforcement, including dealing with traumatic situations,
emergencies, and other emotionally tense and demanding situations.
Ability to make rational decisions and to apply policies and procedures in a fast paced environment.
Ability to recognize risk and to follow standard safety procedures.
Ability to assert oneself and take charge of situations when necessary to maintain order.
Ability to deal with conflict and provocation while maintaining control of anger. Ability to remain calm under
stressful and angry situations.
Ability to relate to co-workers and function as a member of a team.
Ability to work without supervision.
Safety & Security Officer 1
