The University of Kansas Health System has a national reputation for doing things right, and we are rated among the country’s top hospitals in quality and the patient experience.
With each step we take to become the nation's best, we establish ourselves as a healthcare destination. People from throughout the region and across the country turn to us to receive exceptional, specialized care for complex conditions. All of this is possible because of the dedication and commitment of the people who work here and our steadfast focus on caring for the patient.
We are currently hiring for the following positions:
Respiratory Therapist: The Respiratory Therapist, RRT I is responsible for performing patient care activities and other tasks that contribute to high-quality, safe, and effective patient care, such as executing protocols, administering respiratory care, and educating patients, families, students, and other care providers.
Pulmonary Function Supervisor: The Pulmonary Function Supervisor, under the supervision of the Director, assists/supports the department administratively and clinically. He/she has an extensive knowledge base with expertise in pediatric and adult pulmonary function testing and exercise testing. He/she assists in the development and management of the department budget, ongoing operations improvement, program planning/development, quality improvement initiatives, and ensuring the safety of patients and staff. The Supervisor collaborates with other disciplines on issues related to the effective management of patient care and diagnostic testing. The Supervisor is an educational resource and coordinates education for multiple clinical affiliates and disciplines within the organization. He/she fosters an environment of collaboration and respect with Pulmonary Function Lab colleagues, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare team members.
Polysomnographic Tech: The Polysomnographic Technologist possesses one of the following credentials: RST, RPSGT, RRT. The Polysomnographic Technologist works under the direct supervision of the Sleep Disorders Center Manager and Clinical Director (MD, PhD, DO) to provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment of sleep disorders. This includes polysomnography, home sleep testing, diagnostic and therapeutic services as well as follow-up patient care and education. The Polysomnographic Technologist will be knowledgeable in all aspects sleep lab operations and perform non-clinical functions including scheduling and pre-authorizations when assigned. The Polysomnographic Technologist will provide supervision and training of students during rotations through the Sleep Center.
