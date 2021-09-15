The Raphael Hotel logo

 

Interested in working for a 4 star boutique hotel on the Country Club Plaza?

 

The Raphael Hotel is NOW HIRING for the following positions:

ü Front Desk Supervisor

ü Housekeeping Room Attendants

ü Overnight Bellman

ü Fine Dining Restaurant Servers

ü Human Resources Manager

 

Why should you consider a career with The Raphael Hotel?

ü Family owned and operated hotel.

ü Health, Dental, Vision & 401K Benefits

ü Paid holidays and vacation

ü Employee hotel discounts

ü Employee meal discounts

ü E-verify & pre-employment drug testing

ü EEO employer

 

Apply online at:

hospitalityonline.com

 

Or apply in person at:

The Raphael Hotel located on the Country Club Plaza at:

325 Ward Parkway, Kansas City Mo. 64112

Phone 816-756-3800

