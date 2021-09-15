Interested in working for a 4 star boutique hotel on the Country Club Plaza?
The Raphael Hotel is NOW HIRING for the following positions:
ü Front Desk Supervisor
ü Housekeeping Room Attendants
ü Overnight Bellman
ü Fine Dining Restaurant Servers
ü Human Resources Manager
Why should you consider a career with The Raphael Hotel?
ü Family owned and operated hotel.
ü Health, Dental, Vision & 401K Benefits
ü Paid holidays and vacation
ü Employee hotel discounts
ü Employee meal discounts
ü E-verify & pre-employment drug testing
ü EEO employer
Apply online at:
Or apply in person at:
The Raphael Hotel located on the Country Club Plaza at:
325 Ward Parkway, Kansas City Mo. 64112
Phone 816-756-3800
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.