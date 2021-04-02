The Healthcare Resort of Kansas City is hosting a Job Fair on April 8th from 10am-2pm!
Hiring for the following positions:
- Nurses (RN/LPN): Day and Night Shift positions-Night Shift pay increase!
- C.N.A.’s: Day and Night Shift positions-Night Shift pay increase!
- Laundry: Full Time and Part Time
- Housekeeping: Full Time and Part Time
Apply in person: 8900 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66112 or call 913-288-2100 to set up an interview! Located across from Providence Medical center in Kansas City, KS.
For Nursing department positions, please call Tiara Pitts, Director of Nursing at 913-288-2100 to set up your interview.
To learn more visit: https://thehealthcareresortkc.com/ or visit our Facebook page at The Healthcare Resort of Kansas City.
