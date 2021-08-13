The Clorox Company logo
Now hiring for the following positions:

Material Process Operator – Starting at $19.98/hr. and $24.39/hr. once qualified. High performing individuals have the potential to earn up to $28.34/hr.

https://wd1.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/clorox/Clorox/job/Spring-Hill-KS---USA/Material-Process-Operator_1127

Forklift Driver – Starting at $18.50/hr. and $21.90 once qualified. High performing individuals have the potential to earn up to $25.43/hr.

https://wd1.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/clorox/Clorox/job/Spring-Hill-KS---USA/Shipping-Operator_5752

Maintenance Technician – Starting at $27.24/hr. and $33.26/hr. once qualified. High performing individuals have the potential to earn up to $38.61/hr.

12hr Shifts, both Day and Night openings

Night shift premiums

https://wd1.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/clorox/Clorox/job/Spring-Hill-KS---USA/Industrial-Maintenance-Mechanic_1621-1               

Why work for Clorox?

Competitive wages and excellent benefits

$1,000 Sign-On Bonus

Medical/Dental/Vision Coverage

Life Insurance

401k + Company Match

Paid Time Off

Holidays

Quarterly and annual performance bonuses

Opportunities for advancement

Stable Fortune 500 Company

Apply in person (705 N. Lincoln St. Spring Hill, KS 66083), or at thecloroxcompany.com/careers

