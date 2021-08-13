Now hiring for the following positions:
Material Process Operator – Starting at $19.98/hr. and $24.39/hr. once qualified. High performing individuals have the potential to earn up to $28.34/hr.
https://wd1.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/clorox/Clorox/job/Spring-Hill-KS---USA/Material-Process-Operator_1127
Forklift Driver – Starting at $18.50/hr. and $21.90 once qualified. High performing individuals have the potential to earn up to $25.43/hr.
https://wd1.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/clorox/Clorox/job/Spring-Hill-KS---USA/Shipping-Operator_5752
Maintenance Technician – Starting at $27.24/hr. and $33.26/hr. once qualified. High performing individuals have the potential to earn up to $38.61/hr.
12hr Shifts, both Day and Night openings
Night shift premiums
https://wd1.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/clorox/Clorox/job/Spring-Hill-KS---USA/Industrial-Maintenance-Mechanic_1621-1
Why work for Clorox?
Competitive wages and excellent benefits
$1,000 Sign-On Bonus
Medical/Dental/Vision Coverage
Life Insurance
401k + Company Match
Paid Time Off
Holidays
Quarterly and annual performance bonuses
Opportunities for advancement
Stable Fortune 500 Company
Apply in person (705 N. Lincoln St. Spring Hill, KS 66083), or at thecloroxcompany.com/careers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.