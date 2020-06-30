Thank you for your interest in employment opportunities with The Arc of the Ozarks – Kansas City. At The Arc of the Ozarks, we don’t just provide jobs; we provide careers for caring and compassionate individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of others – we believe in promoting from within, most of our managers began their human services careers as direct support professionals right here! Our employees are taught through our specialized training programs, providing a strong foundation of skills for continued success. As we continue to expand our organization, the opportunities for staff are growing as well. Apply today to become an Arc Achiever – we would love to talk to you about our great organization!
We invite interested applicants to apply at:
http://www.thearcoftheozarks.org/achievewithus
For more information about The Arc of the Ozarks, click here:
