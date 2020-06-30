Tempur Sealy

Sewing Operator I – (2nd shift)
The Sewer I will make general repairs to borders, panels, handles, and any other repairs needed. May run handle making machines, attach labels to mattress borders using heat press, stapler, or label sewing machine. Will pull materials required for operators to complete the production schedule. Will measure material and verify size. May also be asked to perform other duties, as required by supervisor. Training pay rate is $17.15/hr
Sewing Operator II – (2nd shift)
The Sewing Operator II will use different sewing machines to sew materials together as part of making the world's most recognized mattresses. Monitors machine operation and verifies product meets specifications. Inspects and trims loose threads. Clears material jams and threads and resets computer as needed. Changes thread and loads bobbin as needed. Performs operator maintenance on equipment. May also be asked to perform other duties, as required by supervisor. Training pay rate is $17.96/hr
Foundation Assembler – (1st shift)
The Foundation Assembler works in a team to build mattress box springs. Will use nail guns, staplers, and machinery to build the wood frames and box springs. The team is expected to produce approximately 60 units per hour. May also be asked to perform other duties, as required by supervisor. Training pay rate is $18.11/hr
Unit Builder – (1st shift)
The Unit Builder works in teams of 2 or 4 people. Materials, some weighing up to 45 lbs, are gathered and assembled by spraying hot glue. The process is repeated approximately 30 times per hour. May also be asked to perform other duties, as required by supervisor. Training pay rate is $16.75/hr
Truck Loader – (1st & 2nd shift)
Truck Loaders remove mattresses and box springs from bagging machine and wheels to the loading dock. Unloads each unit by hand and places in the trailer per the shipping order. Reviews the shipping order to ensure all items have been loaded. Returns the cart to the warehouse. May also be asked to perform other duties, as required by supervisor. Training pay rate is $17.13/hr
Maintenance Technician III – (1st & 2nd shift)
The Maintenance Technician will be responsible for a variety of plant equipment including sewing machines, automatic quilters, mechanized conveyors, and building utilities such as power and compressed air distribution. Multi-craft skills are required. Will set up, service and repair mechanical and computer-controlled machinery used in mattress manufacturing. Will maintain and repair electrical infrastructure, including basic PLC programming, electrical equipment installations, and circuit board replacements. Pay rate is $28.50/hr
Quilter – (2nd shift)
Quilters take 3 different rolls of materials and loads them into a quilting machine. The 3 layers are sewn together with a stitched design being put into them. The rolls weigh between 50-80lbs each and are replaced approximately 3-5 times per hour. The Quilter works at a very rapid pace and they must be detail oriented to assure top quality and no missed stitches. As problems arise, the Quilter must be able to diagnose them quickly and determine if maintenance should be called for a repair. The machine is operated by a touch screen controlled computer. Training pay rate is $20.37/hr
Production Supervisor – (1st & 2nd shift)
The Production Supervisor is not only responsible for the day to day operations in their department, but will also be involved with safety initiatives, Kaizen events, problem solving, and so much more. If you bring a strong work ethic, positive attitude, and a hunger to learn and always do better, we want you on our team.
