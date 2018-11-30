Are you seeking a career with a GROWING, STABLE company that offers COMPETITIVE WAGES AND EXCELLENT BENEFITS?
Look no further - join our team and work for a recognized leader in the food service distribution industry!
The SYGMA Network, is a food distributor and a highly successful subsidiary of the SYSCO Corporation. Our mission is to provide high quality, fairly-priced customized distribution programs to the controlled menu, multi-unit segment of the United States foodservice industry, and to be recognized as an industry leader in terms of service, reliability, and integrity.
Do you want to be part of a motivated, hard-working team and be recognized and rewarded for your hard work?
CDL Class A Drivers
This is a Delivery Driver position responsible for safely and efficiently transporting product from the warehouse to various customers and properly unloading the product via ramp and dolly according to customer invoices. Work is medium to heavy in nature. Half the day is spent driving a tractor/trailer unit. Must be able to climb into trailer, lift 50 lb. boxes frequently, lift up to 75 lb. boxes occasionally, and move product on the 2-wheeler. Routes are both local and over the road, and will require night time driving.
We offer the following:
- Great Pay!
- After training we offer component pay for our Professional Drivers
- Opportunity to earn additional pay through Safety and Quarterly Bonuses
- Great benefits including healthcare, vacation, 401K, and stock options
Essential Duties:
- Safely transports product from the warehouse to the customer(s) and ensures product is delivered on a timely basis.
- Maintain an adequate level of fuel in the vehicle. Report any equipment discrepancies to the manager for immediate action.
- Unload product according to customer specifications.
- Ensures all logs are completed accurately and submitted on a timely basis according to DOT and center standards.
- Ensures all invoices are turned in daily and any adjustments are completed correctly. Reports all damages and shortages promptly.
- Ensure complete and accurate reporting utilizing onboard XATA computer system.
- Ensure all vehicle equipment maintenance reports are properly verified and completed for all pre-trip / post-trip inspections.
Basic Requirements:
- Must be at least 21 years of age
- Must possess a valid Class A CDL
- Must pass pre-employment testing (DOT Drug screen/Physical, Background Check)
- Must be able to work nights and/or weekends and be available for work on scheduled days.
Preferred Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- 1 year tractor/trailer experience
- Previous experience in foodservice distribution
We offer an aggressive base salary, incentives, AND a great safety bonus opportunity. Plus, we offer up to a $7,500 sign on bonus!
Come grow with a stable company—SYGMA! For a preview of a Professional Class A CDL Driver Career at SYGMA, click here: https://youtu.be/-NLqgwYQaCQ
Warehouse Selectors
JOB SUMMARY
Process orders for daily routes through the orderly receipt, picking and loading of product. Maintains the warehouse in a safe and sanitary manner.
PRIMARY DUTIES
- Pick product for routes as defined on the pick sheets.
- Attend training and practice knowledge of SOP’s and all company policies and procedures as they relate to food and associate safety practices. Notify management of violations.
- Use pallets that are of good quality; visually inspect the product for damages and properly place on the pallet to minimize cross contamination; Handle products in a manner consistent with food safety procedures.
- Product that is packaged in ice shall be selected in a way that will prevent ice from melting into other cases throughout the loading and delivery process
- Take appropriate corrective actions when a spill or damaged case is discovered
- Operate all Company warehouse equipment in a safe and reliable manner. Report all equipment failures to immediate supervisor.
- Ensure that warehouse is maintained in a sanitary manner according to Company standards.
- Tracks time spent on assignments for productivity reporting on a daily basis.
- Follow proper selection procedures as established by the company.
- Other duties as assigned by Management.
JOB SPECIFICATIONS:
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE
A high school diploma/GED or equivalent in experience is preferred.
PHYSICAL DEMANDS
Work is heavy in nature. You must be able to safely lift 50 lbs. frequently and up to 75 lbs. occasionally. Forklift operation requires the ability to hear warehouse activity.
MENTAL/VISUAL DEMANDS
You must be able to read at a distance close to the eyes and at arms-length, with or without correction. Forklift operation requires distance vision. In addition, you must be able to perform manual task, walk, stand, sit, reach, bend, communicate and interact with others.
WORKING CONDITIONS
Activities occur both inside (protected from weather conditions but not temperature changes) and outside. Employee is subjected to extreme cold during freezer work. Hazardous conditions may exist, such as proximity to moving mechanical parts, electrical current and working in high places.
EQUIPMENT OPERATED
A Forklift, floor scrubber and pallet jack.
LICENSE OR CERTIFICATION
Forklift License
For these positions and more, apply at www.sygmanetwork.com, click on Join Our Team, Apply Now, and Jobs by Location.
You may also phone Bilena Green at 816-243-4103 with questions.
