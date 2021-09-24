Join a great team in a supportive environment
At Swope Health, you’ll work with a great team in a supportive environment that requires excellent communication, interpersonal and customer service skills. We offer competitive salaries and excellent benefits.
Swope Health is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer. We consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, creed, religion, gender, national origin, age, marital status, veteran status or disability.
All positions require a minimum of a high school diploma or GED, and advanced degrees where noted.
Swope Health is hiring a Community Support Specialist/Case Manager, Medical Assistants, and a Clinic Manager. Sign on bonuses!
Competitive salary and benefits, including paid holidays, paid days off and medical/dental/vision.
Please apply at https://swopehealth.org/who-we-are/careers/
