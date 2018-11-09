We are conveniently located at I-435 and K-32 in Edwardsville, Kansas.
Now Hiring:
Multi-Craft Production Maintenance Mechanics - $25-$32 per hour
Production Packaging Machine Operators – starting at $18 per hour
Quality Control Technicians - starting at $16.50 per hour
SunOpta team members enjoy:
A 4-day production week, climate-controlled work environment, comprehensive health packages, and retirement plan.
For more information and to apply, visit www.sunopta.com/careers
