Motivated to grow with a stable organization? SPX Cooling Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of sustainable evaporative cooling systems, servicing commercial HVAC and industrial markets for nearly a century. Hospitals, data centers, oil and gas refineries, power plants and process cooling facilities worldwide rely on SPX Cooling’s Marley, Recold and SGS brands. Beginning as the Marley Company nearly 100 years ago, it was the first cooling tower manufacturer to pioneer cooling solutions for large industrial applications. Since then, we have evolved to provide solutions for iconic buildings and essential infrastructure.
New hires to SPX Cooling enjoy benefits that begin on the first day of work, including professional development opportunities such as mentorship and tuition assistance, a competitive compensation and bonus plan, flexible health plan, 401(k) match, and opportunities for career advancement.
With its people-centric culture, SPX prides itself on attracting top talent to the industry. Help us keep the world cool!
We are now hiring for:
Maintenance – A Level Machinist
1200 W. Marley Rd.
Olathe, KS 66219
- $22.82/hr
- High School diploma or GED required
- 2nd Shift
- Eligible for Benefits Starting Day 1 of Employment
- Basic knowledge in electricity, power mechanics, hydraulics, plumbing, and welding
JOB DESCRIPTION
The position will be responsible for ensuring operation of production machines and mechanical equipment. The position may assume additional duties as assigned. The successful incumbent will be detail oriented, able to follow instructions well, and work well in a team atmosphere.
ACTIVITIES / TASKS
- Use precision measuring instruments
- Use hand tools and portable tools when required in the repair and overhaul of equipment
- Weld and cut with arc, mig, plasma, and acetylene welding equipment
- Trouble shoot electrical and mechanical problems on machines and repair as required
- Able to tune-up, repair, or overhaul plant machinery and equipment if needed
- Operate equipment such as drills, saw, and others that would be required
PHYSICAL DEMANDS
The physical demands described below are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
- Lifting up to 50 pounds; 50+ pounds with assistance
- Sitting, standing, walking, bending, grasping, pushing, pulling, crawling, climbing, twisting, reaching, working at heights, and using a ladder as required
- Ability of use both hands overhead
- Perform repetitive motions
- Plant environment with potential exposure to all types of weather, including excessive heat, excessive cold, and excessive noise
Manufacturing Associates
1200 W. Marley Rd.
Olathe, KS 66219
- $16.90/hour - Starting Pay
- High school diploma or GED Required
- Variety of positions available on First and Second Shifts
- 401k Eligible on the First Day with Company Match
- Eligible for Full Benefits Starting Day 1 of Employment
- Manufacturing experience preferred but not required!
JOB DESCRIPTION
The position will be responsible for working in the process of cooling tower manufacturing. The position may work in various departments. The position may assume additional duties as assigned. The successful incumbent will be detail oriented, able to follow instructions well, and work well in a team atmosphere. The position may work in any station or operation of the manufacturing process.
ACTIVITIES / TASKS
Depending upon the operation the incumbent is performing, he/she may be required to:
- Select correct material for the job duty being performed under direction of the Lead Person
- Follow all work instructions per job specifications
- Operate a man lift, scissor lift, overhead crane, hoist and/or forklift as required after in house certification is obtained
- Use tools such as wrenches, impact guns, utility knife, drift pins, sealant tape, glue, staple gun, nail gun, sheet grinder and any other required tools/equipment safely and effectively
PHYSICAL DEMANDS
The physical demands described below are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Lifting up to 50 pounds with assistance
Sitting, standing, walking, bending, grasping, pushing, pulling, crawling, climbing, twisting, reaching, and working at heights
Perform repetitive motions
Plant environment with potential exposure to bad weather, excessive heat, and/or excessive noise
Brake Operators
1200 W. Marley Rd.
Olathe, KS 66219
- $20.75/hr
- High school diploma or GED Required
- Positions available on First and Second Shifts
- 401k Eligible on the First Day with Company Match
- Eligible for Full Benefits Starting Day 1 of Employment
- Previous shake and/or brake experience preferred
JOB DESCRIPTION
The position will be responsible for the setting up, forming, inspecting, labeling, and sorting of parts at the same time in accordance with established procedures and guidelines. The position may assume additional duties as assigned. The successful incumbent will be detail oriented, able to follow instructions well, and work well in a team atmosphere.
ACTIVITIES / TASKS
- Interpret blueprints and engineering drawings correctly
- Sets-up and operates machine in accordance with established procedures and guidelines
- Adjusts machine settings to complete tasks according to specification, accurately and in a timely fashion
- Performs part programming on machine
- Forms, inspects parts for accuracy, places correct labels on parts and sorts
- Assists in performance of trouble shooting on machine when needed
- Safely and effectively use hand tools, computers, measuring tape, and machinery
PHYSICAL DEMANDS
The physical demands described below are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Lifting up to 50 pounds with assistance
Sitting, standing, walking, bending, grasping, pushing, pulling, crawling, climbing, twisting, reaching, and working at heights
Perform repetitive motions
Plant environment with potential exposure to bad weather, excessive heat, and/or excessive noise
