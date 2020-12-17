SOFTwarfare® University offers free technical training, certification, and career services to prepare students for a new career in cybersecurity, IT, or project management. Space is limited, so sign up today at SwfU.online/ready.
Training & Certifications
SOFTwarfare® University provides training resources and access to certification exams to prepare you for an exciting career in cybersecurity at no charge to you. Our certification programs are online and on-demand so students can complete the training at their own pace. Students are supported by a training coach to ensure they are hitting their milestones to complete their certification within 90 days*.
Eligible applicants may choose from one of the programs below.
- Entry Level IT (CompTIA A+)
- Entry Level Cybersecurity (CompTIA Security+)
- IT Infrastructure (CompTIA Network+)
- IT Project Management (CAPM®)
- IT Operations Specialist (CompTIA A+ and CompTIA Security+)
- Ethical Hacking (CPEH)
*Please note: IT Operations Specialist Program takes approximately 180 days to complete due to multiple certification exams.
Career Services
SOFTwarfare® University was created with one goal in mind – helping you find your dream job in cybersecurity through not only training, but also a robust career services program. Career services are accessible online or in-person and are available for all students until you are employed. While completing your technical training, you’ll have access to the following career services that will help you take your career to the next level:
- Coaching sessions with a certified career coach
- Access to our open job directory
- Personalized job search plan
- Resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn profile guidance by certified resume writers
- Access to informative content from interview advice to negotiating salary
For program details and to enroll in SOFTwarfare® University, please visit: SwfU.online/ready.
