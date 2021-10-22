KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says it is facing a snow plow crew shortage.
With winter just about two months away, MoDOT's director says the state is "several hundred" employees short of what it needs to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm.
Experience is also hard to come by. MoDOT says nearly 20 percent of snow plow workers have less than one year of experience.
Staffing shortages have plagued many organizations across the metro.
If you are a company in need of good workers, email jobconnection@kctv5.com.
