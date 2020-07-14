Sherwin-Williams is the largest paints and coatings company in the world. With a variety of rewarding and challenging opportunities, Sherwin-Williams is a great place to launch and grow a career.
We are currently accepting applications for Full/Part time Delivery Drivers and Part time Sales Associates.
Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.
Part Time Delivery Driver II DOT/Med
Commercial Branch- 3155 Roanoke Road; Kansas City, MO 64111
Olathe Main- 1209 E. Santa Fe; Olathe, KS 66061
This position delivers products to customers from Sherwin-Williams paint stores. It is responsible for ensuring that deliveries are prepared to meet customer requirements in the most efficient manner. This involves loading customer orders properly on the truck, ensuring that appropriate forms are completed, following designated routes and time schedules from a mobile device, and delivering merchandise to the customer in a safe and timely manner. Delivery Drivers may also be called upon to perform other tasks as needed, including warehouse duties, tinting and mixing customer orders and waiting on customers in our paint stores.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
• Must have the authorization to work in this country without visa sponsorship.
• Must be at least 21 years of age.
• Must have a valid and unrestricted driver's license, and an acceptable driving record from the State Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
• Must have a High school diploma or comparable certification (e.g. GED).
• Must be able to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs. frequently.
• Must be able to tint paint, therefore, must have good color perception.
• Must be able to operate a computer and communicate via the telephone.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
• Must have a current Medical Examiner's Certificate (ME Certificate) from a Department of Transportation (DOT) licensed "medical examiner" listed on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) National Registry. If you are selected for this position and do not have a current ME Certificate, you must be able to obtain one within five business days of receiving a conditional offer of employment.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
• Experience in a delivery, retail sales or customer service position.
For consideration, please submit an application on our website, Careers.Sherwin-Williams.com. Please attach a current resume to your application.
Equal Opportunity Employer of all protected statuses, including disability and veteran.
DELIVERY DRIVER III CDL/HAZMAT
Commercial Branch- 3155 Roanoke Road; Kansas City, MO 64111
This position delivers products to customers from Sherwin-Williams paint stores. It is responsible for ensuring that deliveries are prepared to meet customer requirements in the most efficient manner. This involves loading customer orders properly on the truck, ensuring that appropriate forms are completed, following designated routes and time schedules from a mobile device, and delivering merchandise to the customer in a safe and timely manner. Delivery Drivers may also be called upon to perform other tasks as needed, including warehouse duties, tinting and mixing customer orders and waiting on customers in our paint stores.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must have the authorization to work in this country without visa sponsorship.
- Must be at least 21 years of age.
- Must have a valid and unrestricted Commercial Class driver's license with a hazardous materials endorsement, a current Medical Examiners Certificate (ME Certificate) from a Department of Transportation (DOT) licensed "medical examiner" listed on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) National Registry and an acceptable driving record from the State Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
- Must have a High school diploma or comparable certification (e.g. GED).
- Must be able to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs. frequently.
- Must be able to tint paint, therefore, must have good color perception. • Must be able to operate a computer and communicate via the telephone.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience in a delivery, retail sales or customer service position.
For consideration, please submit an application on our website, Careers.Sherwin-Williams.com. Please attach a current resume to your application.
Equal Opportunity Employer of all protected statuses, including disability and veteran.
PART TIME SALES ASSOCIATE
This position is responsible for supporting the sales efforts at a Sherwin-Williams paint store, servicing wholesale and retail customers. It will assist customers in person and over the phone by determining needs and presenting appropriate products and services. This involves ensuring that sales transactions are completed accurately, maintaining accurate work order files and formulas, pulling appropriate products from the sales floor or warehouse, and tinting and mixing them to customer specifications. This position will also stock shelves and set up displays, clean store equipment, and load and unload trucks. It may also assist in making deliveries if necessary.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
•Must be at least 18 years of age.
•Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status.
•Must be able to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs.
•Must be able to tint paint, therefore, must be able to distinguish the difference between colors.
•Must be able to operate a computer and communicate via the telephone.
•High school diploma or comparable certification (e.g. GED).
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
•Prior experience in a sales or customer service position.
•Customer service skills, including problem solving and handling customer complaints.
•Good written and verbal communication skills.
•A valid driver's license.
Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability, age, pregnancy, genetic information, creed, citizenship status, marital status or any other consideration prohibited by law or contract.
VEVRAA Federal Contractor requesting priority referral of protected veterans.
To review our current openings and to submit an application, please visit, Careers.Sherwin-Williams.com. EOE
