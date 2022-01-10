A Rewarding Career Close to Home
Working at Saint Luke’s means you can work at any of our locations across the Kansas City metro. Saint Luke’s Community Hospitals provide several local job opportunities for health care workers in an emergency, inpatient, and diagnostic settings in five neighborhood locations.
Explore our current openings
Acute Inpatient RNs
Emergency RNs
Paramedics
CT Technologists
Patient Access Representatives
Director of Nursing
Apply today at: https://careers.saintlukeskc.org/community-hospitals
Benefits
We offer competitive compensation and family-friendly benefits, including:
- Medical health plans
- Tuition reimbursement
- Paid time off
- Retirement contributions
- Employee Assistance Program
Education Assistance Program
Saint Luke’s Education Assistance Program is a tuition reimbursement benefit that offers reimbursement for tuition/enrollment costs associated with continuing education.
Employees can receive reimbursement for:
- Seminars/webinars
- Conferences, symposiums, and workshops
- Courses
- Tuition, required books, and fees
Apply today at: https://careers.saintlukeskc.org/community-hospitals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.