Working at Saint Luke’s means you can work at any of our locations across the Kansas City metro. Saint Luke’s Community Hospitals provide several local job opportunities for health care workers in an emergency, inpatient, and diagnostic settings in five neighborhood locations.

Apply today at:  https://careers.saintlukeskc.org/community-hospitals

Benefits

We offer competitive compensation and family-friendly benefits, including:

  • Medical health plans
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Paid time off
  • Retirement contributions
  • Employee Assistance Program

 

Education Assistance Program

Saint Luke’s Education Assistance Program is a tuition reimbursement benefit that offers reimbursement for tuition/enrollment costs associated with continuing education.

Employees can receive reimbursement for:

  • Seminars/webinars
  • Conferences, symposiums, and workshops
  • Courses
  • Tuition, required books, and fees

