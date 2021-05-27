RJ's Bob-Be-Que Shack Logo

RJ'S BOB-BE-QUE SHACK IS NOW HIRING IN KANSAS CITY!

Join the RJ's Team and work in a fast-paced friendly environment that strives to serve the best BBQ in KC! Family owned and always on the lookout for front of the house experienced waitstaff and culinary team!

 

Positions Include:

Bartenders

Patio Servers

Dining room Servers

Food Runners

Bussers 

Carry Out Cashiers

 

Please apply within or send resume to: rjsbobbeque@rjsbbq.net

Click here to learn more about RJ's Bob-Be-Que Shack: www.rjsbbq.com/about

