RJ'S BOB-BE-QUE SHACK IS NOW HIRING IN KANSAS CITY!
Join the RJ's Team and work in a fast-paced friendly environment that strives to serve the best BBQ in KC! Family owned and always on the lookout for front of the house experienced waitstaff and culinary team!
Positions Include:
Bartenders
Patio Servers
Dining room Servers
Food Runners
Bussers
Carry Out Cashiers
Please apply within or send resume to: rjsbobbeque@rjsbbq.net
Click here to learn more about RJ's Bob-Be-Que Shack: www.rjsbbq.com/about
