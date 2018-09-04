Res Q Services has immediate openings for certified HVAC technicians to provide honest ethical service to a 20 year residential and commercial client base. A company vehicle is provided. paid vacation and five paid holidays plus medical and retirement Simple IRA 3% company match. 40 hours guaranteed with a flexible schedule. Face masks and gloves are provided. Electricians interested in expanding their skill set are encouraged to apply. Our team has no expectation of sales pressure or quotas.. You are only expected to provide quality service in a timely manner.
Competitive salary and Benefits - Cultivation environment experience is a plus
Salary could exceed $70k call 816-415-COOL
Res-Q Services specializes in all sales and servicing of residential and commercial heating and cooling equipment you need to perfect your indoor air quality. Anything from air conditioning units and heating pumps to furnaces and refrigeration equipment, we will accommodate your needs.
We offer a 24-hour rapid emergency response service that will rescue you from extreme temperature variations every day of the week. Trust our competitive prices as an affordable HVAC contractor, backed by our commitment to exceptional customer service and products from your nearby heating and cooling experts. .Experience an HVAC contractor service that will exceed all of your heating and cooling expectations.
Since 2001, we make your satisfaction is our highest priority! We offer HVAC services throughout Kansas City area and surroundings cities.
Call us today at (816) 415-2665 (COOL) for 24 Hour Emergency Service from Your Rapid Response Team!" Licensed,Insured,Bonded/ BBB
For more information visit us at www.res-qservices.com
